 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Padres’ Manny Machado headed to injured list with fractured left hand

  
Published May 20, 2023 12:35 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres

May 15, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a hairline fracture in his left hand.

Machado was hit by a pitch. The move was backdated and manager Bob Melvin said there’s a possibility Machado can return when the Padres play at the New York Yankees next weekend.

“It’s getting better, but we’ve got an off day coming up, we didn’t feel like he could play this weekend, we can backdate it three, so he’d be able to come back in New York,” Melvin said before the Padres opened a series against the Boston Red Sox. “That’s not something you want to push on top of that. He’s a guy that can play in pain; we saw it last year. We just want to get ahead of this thing and hope he’s 100% when we get to New York.”

Like the rest of the superstar-studded Padres lineup, Machado is struggling, hitting just .231 with five homers and 19 RBIs. He was an All-Star each of the last two seasons and was runner-up in NL MVP voting last year.

The Padres recalled infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon from Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres have lost nine of 11 to tumble into fourth place in the NL West, 7 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego entered this season with World Series expectations after reaching the NL Championship Series last year.

The Padres also placed right-hander Seth Lugo on the 15-day IL with a right calf strain and recalled left-hander Ryan Weathers from El Paso.

.