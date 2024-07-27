Padres vs. Orioles Best Bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 27

It’s Saturday, July 27, and the San Diego Padres (56-50) and Baltimore Orioles (61-42) continue their weekend series at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Jurickson Profar hit a pair of two-run homers as the Padres won their sixth in a row last night. The Orioles have now lost three of their last four.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

● Time: 4:05PM EST

● Site: Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: PDTV, MASN

Game odds for Padres vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Padres -115, Orioles -105

● Spread : Padres -1.5 (+145), Orioles +1.5 (-175)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Padres vs. Orioles

● As noted, San Diego has won six in a row following last night’s win over the O’s. The Padres are now 7-3 in their last 10. They are 30-22 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +31.

● The Orioles’ struggles continue. Following last night’s loss, Baltimore is now 4-6 in their last 10. They are 30-23 at Camden Yards this season. Their overall run differential is +84.

Probable starting pitchers for San Diego vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 27): Michael King vs. Dean Kremer

○ Padres: King (8-6, 3.28 ERA) has allowed 43 earned runs and 97 hits while striking out 135 over 118 innings

○ Orioles: Kremer (4-6, 4.43 ERA) has allowed 34 earned runs and 56 hits while striking out 66 over 69 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres vs. Orioles on July 27, 2024

● The Orioles have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games

● 7 of the Orioles’ last 8 games (88%) have gone OVER the Total

● The Padres are on a 6-game winning streak

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Padres vs. Orioles game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and total for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Padres vs. Orioles game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and leans towards playing San Diego on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports leans towards playing OVER the 8.5 Total

