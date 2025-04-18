Patrick Corbin’s first Texas win was ’50-50' proposition because of mysterious bite

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross Nashville Round 15
Supercross 2025 Round 14 in East Rutherford: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ARCA RE/MAX Series: Carolina 500
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Rockingham: Start time, TV info and weather
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara, Memphis star PJ Haggerty enter transfer portal. Jacob Cofie to USC

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_rodgersinformedbyjets_250418.jpg
Rodgers doesn’t hold back about Jets departure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross Nashville Round 15
Supercross 2025 Round 14 in East Rutherford: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ARCA RE/MAX Series: Carolina 500
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Rockingham: Start time, TV info and weather
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara, Memphis star PJ Haggerty enter transfer portal. Jacob Cofie to USC

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_rodgersinformedbyjets_250418.jpg
Rodgers doesn’t hold back about Jets departure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Patrick Corbin’s first Texas win was ’50-50' proposition because of mysterious bite

  
Published April 18, 2025 11:10 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Patrick Corbin’s first home start with the Texas Rangers was no better than a 50-50 possibility when the left-hander hobbled into the clubhouse after an apparent insect bite in his backyard left him with a swollen ankle.

“It was really bad in the morning,” Corbin told reporters. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to throw.”

Said manager Bruce Bochy: “He could hardly walk when he came in. I don’t know if it was a spider or what.”

Corbin said he received treatment and was able to pitch. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The 35-year-old Corbin was a late addition to roster, joining Texas in free agency March 18 after spending the past six seasons with the Washington Nationals.