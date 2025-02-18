Pete Alonso is grateful to be able to continue his career with the Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets are the only team Pete Alonso has played for since breaking into the majors in 2019, and he said that as much as he wanted to return to New York, hearing from management they wanted him back helped seal the deal.

“For me, this was it,” Alonso said. “Throughout the entire offseason, we had the best dialogue from the Mets and that was it. This was the best opportunity for me, and I’m very happy to be back.”

Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract to remain in New York. Owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns traveled to Tampa to meet with Alonso and get an agreement in place.

“I respect that so much and appreciate dealing with people face to face,” Alonso said.

Alonso is the only player in Mets history with five seasons of at least 30 home runs.

His 226 homers are third in franchise history behind Darryl Strawberry (252) and David Wright (242). Alonso also leads the majors with 586 RBIs since joining the Mets in 2019, and only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has more homers with 232.

Alonso batted .240 with 34 homers and 88 RBIs last season, striking out 172 times. He lasted on the free-agent market longer than many other top players, but said he saw positive on-field results after making swing adjustments last season.

He helped the Mets reach the NL Championship Series, and it was his three-run, ninth-inning homer off Brewers closer Devin Williams that helped New York beat Milwaukee in the clinching third game of a wild-card playoff series.

“I didn’t have my best year,” Alonso said. “That’s no secret. For me, I’m just really happy I was able to make those adjustments, and I’m really looking forward to having a runway this year.”

Alonso hopes to help lead the Mets back to the postseason, and he said he was thrilled to be able to team up with Juan Soto, the gem of this offseason’s free-agent class. Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal that’s believed to be the richest in team sports history.

“We all know Juan is a phenomenal player,” Alonso said. “He definitely makes us better. He would’ve made any team better. I’m just really thankful that he ended up with us because it seems any time you play against Juan Soto, he has a big hit or takes someone up top or makes a game-changing play.”