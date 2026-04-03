Yankees vs. Marlins prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 3

The Yankees (5-1) take the field for their home opener today against the surprising Miami Marlins (5-1). Will Warren takes the mound for New York. Eury Perez gets the nod for Miami.

The Yankees opened the season with historically dominant pitching shutting out the Giants in their first two games. In total, they allowed only 3 earned runs in their first 5 games, tying the 1943 St. Louis Cardinals for the fewest in MLB history since 1900. All this without Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon who remain sidelined with injuries.

While pitching has been the key to New York’s early season success, the bats have been the difference-makers for the Marlins. Miami boasts a +15-run differential. Their lineup has scored nine or more runs in three consecutive games.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Marlins

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, WFOR-TV CBS4, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Marlins

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of FanDuel:



Moneyline: New York Yankees (-186), Miami Marlins (+153)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+119) / Marlins +1.5 (-143)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Marlins

Pitching matchup for April 3:



Yankees: Will Warren

Season Totals: 4.1 IP, 0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 3K, 2 BB

Will Warren Season Totals: 4.1 IP, 0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 3K, 2 BB Marlins: Eury Perez

Season Totals: 7 IP, 0-0, 3.86 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 8K, 1 BB

Schlittler 'is on another level right now' James Schiano breaks down the stellar returns for Cam Schlittler through two starts.

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Marlins

2 of Aaron Judge’s 3 hits are HRs this season

3 hits are HRs this season Giancarlo Stanton has 2 hits in each of the 5 games he has played this season

has 2 hits in each of the 5 games he has played this season Cody Bellinger is 6-21 (.286) this season

is 6-21 (.286) this season Liam Hicks has 3 HRs and 12 RBIs in 5 games this season

has 3 HRs and 12 RBIs in 5 games this season Owen Caissie is 7-20 (.350) with 8 RBIs

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Marlins

The Yankees are 5-1 on the Run Line this season

Miami is 2-4 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 3 times in Miami’s 6 games this season (3-3)

The OVER has cashed 1 time in the Yankees first 6 games (1-4-1)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Marlins

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.5.

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