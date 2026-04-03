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A’ja Wilson ‘not looking anywhere’ but Las Vegas ahead of WNBA free agency

  
Published April 3, 2026 01:45 PM

For weeks, the expectation has been that the Las Vegas Aces would re-sign superstar A’ja Wilson to a supermax contract whenever WNBA free agency came around. Now, Wilson’s own words would appear to confirm that position.

The New York Post’s Madeline Kenney reported Friday that Wilson, speaking from USA Basketball training camp, affirmed she isn’t going anywhere after winning a third championship in four years with the Aces.

“I know exactly where I am. I know I love Vegas. I’m not leaving Vegas, so I’m not looking anywhere,” Wilson said. “I’m looking to win another one. I’m looking to defend a championship.”

Wilson’s return may have been expected, but that makes it no less encouraging for Las Vegas fans to hear confirmation. Along with those three championships, Wilson has won four MVPs and three Defensive Player of the Year awards since she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Aces in 2018. In just eight years, she has built a resume that makes her worthy of the “Greatest of All Time” label.

In a similar manner to Breanna Stewart’s verbal commitment to the New York Liberty, Wilson’s words provide Las Vegas with some stability entering an unprecedented free agency period around the league. Knowing that a renewed collective bargaining agreement would create higher salaries, nearly every veteran signed deals that ended after the 2025 season — meaning more than 80% of the league is currently not under contract. That includes key Aces Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd, so it’s good to have certainty around the dynasty’s centerpiece in Wilson.

We still don’t know when free agency will officially begin as the league transitions to the new CBA, but it is sure to feature fireworks.

WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
2026 WNBA season key dates: Expansion Draft, WNBA Draft, Free Agency, Season Tipoff & more
As the WNBA’s new CBA begins to get set into place, players and fans alike can begin to turn their attention to a jam-packed offseason, including the 2026 Draft and a historic Free Agency.