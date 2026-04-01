Breanna Stewart says she is staying in New York

Breanna Stewart made sure there would be no misunderstanding on where she stands with the New York Liberty ahead of WNBA free agency.

“I’m just gonna set the record straight here, I will be staying in New York,” Stewart said on her podcast “Game Recognize Game,” which she co-hosts with NBA center Myles Turner. “I’m not planning on taking any free agency meetings, even though I am an unrestricted free agent.

“I’m gonna be back in New York, and that’s all there is to it.”

Stewart, 31, joined the Liberty as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. She won her second of two MVP awards and third of three championships since coming to New York.

Stewart’s return will add important stability, but the Liberty’s roster is still in some flux. Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are also set to hit free agency, along with guard Natasha Cloud.