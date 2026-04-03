Two-start pitchers: Chris Sale leads a list of star-studded options for the second week of the 2026 season

Hello and welcome to the second installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

While it’s only the second week of the season, it doesn’t make it any less important than any other week along the way, they all count equally. Historically though, we have done a bit better streaming somewhat sketchier options at the beginning of the season, as bats are usually slightly behind pitchers to start the season, leading to more low scoring games. The cold weather in many cities around the league doesn’t hurt either. I’d much rather take my chances rolling out an extra start or two now than in the dog days of summer.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

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Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

Someone is going to start twice for the Orioles next week in place of the injured Zach Eflin, but there has been no official word from the club yet on who that will be. The easy assumption is that Dean Kremer will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take his place, which makes him a strong streaming option for his two-start week (at White Sox, vs. Giants). Kremer is a solid if unspectacular arm with a career 4.26 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 671 2/3 innings at the Major League level. He’s unlikely to get blown up in either of those starts and should be able to approach double-digit strikeouts while having a decent shot at earning a victory. He should be started in all 15-team formats and I’d be more than happy to roll him out there in most 12-teamers as well.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of April 6.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of April 2 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, LHP (at Twins, vs. Marlins)

You don’t need me to tell you that Tarik Skubal is a great play and needs to be started in all leagues every single week regardless of matchups. You already know that. His greatness should be amplified in a two-start week though with a pair of poor offenses doing battle against him. Skubal should once again perform as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this week and deliver quality results for fantasy managers who called his name in the first round of most drafts.

Cole Ragans, Royals, LHP (at Guardians, vs. White Sox)

Ragans should be considered an every-week start in all formats regardless of the matchup, so him lining up for two starts only boosts his appeal and production for the upcoming week. It’s possible that he may end up not going twice though, depending on when the Royals opt to slide Michael Wacha back into their rotation. He had his start pushed back on Friday due to illness. He could work on Monday or Tuesday, which would push Ragans’ double to the following week, or they could just skip Wacha’s turn in the rotation altogether and have him work in his normal spot again on Wednesday, which would give Ragans the ball twice. Either way, there shouldn’t be a decision for fantasy managers, as he should be locked into lineups regardless.

Hunter Brown, Astros, RHP (at Rockies, at Mariners)

Hunter Brown should be locked in as an every week start in all formats. I know that the matchup against the Rockies in Colorado can look scary on paper, but we haven’t seen any reason to be afraid of that offense yet and Coors Field in early April isn’t the same environment as Coors Field in the middle of July. Brown is an absolute stud and should be treated as such. Start him with full confidence in all leagues.

Jose Soriano, Angels, RHP (vs. Braves, at Reds)

Soriano has been among the best pitchers in all of baseball through his first two starts this season, firing 12 scoreless innings with a 0.83 WHIP and an 11/6 K/BB ratio. The matchups are tough, having to battle the Braves at home and then take on the Reds in a bandbox in Cincinnati, but you just can’t bench Soriano for a two-start week after the impeccable results that he has provided so far. He should be started in all leagues.

Tanner Bibee, Guardians, RHP (vs. Royals, at Braves)

Bibee hushed any concerns about his ailing shoulder his last time out with a strong showing in a losing effort against the Dodgers. The matchup – at least to start the week – looks much softer getting to battle the Royals at home. Bibee should be a lock for double digit strikeouts over the two starts with a decent shot at getting in the win column as well. He’s an easy start for me in all formats.

Casey Mize, Tigers, RHP (at Twins, vs. Marlins)

The former #1 overall pick from the 2018 draft class looked like the dominant ace that he was drafted to be in his first start of the season, racking up nine strikeouts over six innings of one-run baseball against the Diamondbacks. He now gets to feast on a pair of lesser offenses in the Twins and Marlins. He draws a tough opposing pitching matchup having to battle Joe Ryan on Monday in Minneapolis, but should be a favorite to earn a victory over Janson Junk and the Marlins at home to finish the week. He’s an easy start in all league sizes.

Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP (vs. Tigers, at Blue Jays)

If you drafted Joe Ryan in your fantasy league, it’s likely that it was to be your first or second starting pitcher. That’s someone that you should be starting each and every week regardless of who he’s taking on. He has struggled to a 4.82 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 9 1/3 innings through his first two starts but that’s no reason not to continue trusting him. A matchup against the Tigers at home certainly isn’t scaring you off, though taking on the Blue Jays in Toronto at the end of the week is a tougher assignment. He should be locked and loaded in all formats though.

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, RHP (vs. Athletics, at Rays)

We aren’t seeing any shortage of strong two-start options for next week and Schlittler adds another to the list. The 25-year-old right-hander has been perhaps the best pitcher in baseball through his first two starts, firing 11 2/3 innings of shutout baseball with an unthinkable 0.26 WHIP and a ridiculous 15/0 K/BB ratio. He should be an auto start in all fantasy leagues even for his single starts right now, let alone for a two-start week that includes the Athletics and Rays. Sit back and enjoy the extra production from this one.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners, RHP (at Rangers, vs. Astros)

Gilbert was drafted to be an ace for fantasy purposes, or at the very least a strong SP2. He hasn’t performed that way yet – with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP over 10 2/3 innings – but we know where his numbers will ultimately settle at the end of the season. The matchups are middling this week, taking on a pair of divisional opponents, but you didn’t draft Gilbert to sit him for his first two-start week in the second full week of the regular season. He needs to be in all lineups.

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Dodgers, vs. Twins)

I love what we saw from Mad Max in his season debut, allowing just one run over six innings against the Rockies with four punchouts and a 0.83 WHIP. He gets a tough matchup against the Dodgers to start the week before finishing up with a stronger matchup against the Twins. He’s one of those pitchers that fantasy managers should ride for as long as he’s healthy, so as long as he’s taking the mound I’m not going to let a matchup against the Dodgers scare me away. Start Scherzer with confidence in all leagues this week.

▶ Decent Plays

Shane McClanahan, Rays, LHP (vs. Cubs, vs. Yankees)

McClanahan delivered encouraging results in his first start of the season, though he lost his command in the fifth inning and was lifted before he could qualify for a win. We’re going to see dominant efforts from him this year and we’re going to see him get knocked around on occasion. That type of inconsistency should be expected in his return from Tommy John surgery. The matchups this week are both tough, but when he’s going right he can silence any lineup. If you drafted McClanahan, then you’re a believer in what he’ll ultimately provide this season and you should be starting him for all two-start weeks.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, RHP (vs. Mariners, at Dodgers)

We have already seen deGrom have one start pushed back due to neck stiffness this season, which is discouraging for the 37-year-old right-hander. He looked decent once he finally took the mound, posting a 7/0 K/BB ratio over 4 2/3 innings against the Orioles despite allowing three runs. If you have deGrom rostered and he’s healthy enough to take the mound, you should be rolling him out there in all leagues. It’s tough sledding this week though with the Mariners coming into Arlington and then having to take on the vaunted Dodgers’ offense in Los Angeles.

Noah Cameron, Royals, RHP (at Guardians, vs. White Sox)

Cameron draws a pair of strong matchups against division rivals during the upcoming week, first battling the Guardians in Cleveland before finishing up with a juicy matchup against the White Sox at home. The 26-year-old hurler pitched very well in his first start of the season, allowing just one run over five innings against the Twins with a 5/1 K/BB ratio. He’s an easy start in all formats for next week.

Taj Bradley, Twins, RHP (vs. Tigers, at Blue Jays)

Bradley has certainly impressed through his first two starts on the season, posting a minuscule 0.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 12/4 K/BB ratio over his first 10 innings. We have seen this type of upside from Bradley before, but we have also seen a career 1.30 WHIP and the types of inconsistency that follows it. If he’s able to continue to limit the walks, the sky is the limit for him. The matchups this week aren’t scary enough to consider sitting him, so fantasy managers should be rolling him out there in all leagues and hoping that he can continue to provide the elite production that we have witnessed thus far.

Brayan Bello, Red Sox, RHP (vs. Brewers, at Cardinals)

Given the information that we have currently and what we have seen from Bello so far this season, he probably belongs down below in the riskier section. I was encouraged by the whiffs that he generated with his cutter in his first start though and truly believe that he could deliver a dominant performance in one of these starts next week. At a minimum, he should approach double digits in strikeouts and have a decent shot at earning a victory. Are you taking on some ratio risk, sure, but I think that the potential upside in these spots more than makes up for that, especially in 15-team formats. If you’re holding onto Bello and not using him for his two-start week, then why are you rostering him?

▶ At Your Own Risk

Aaron Civale, Athletics, RHP (at Yankees, at Mets)

Civale populated this same space last week as someone that wasn’t recommended, and instead of damaging your ratios over two starts he only ended up getting one as the A’s opted to keep Jacob Lopez on regular rest to pitch on Sunday. This week the matchups get even worse for Civale, having to battle the Bronx Bombers in New York before taking on the Mets at Citi Field on Sunday. There’s very little upside here and plenty of downside. Even in the deepest of leagues, you can probably do better.

Erick Fedde, White Sox, RHP (vs. Orioles, at Royals)

I’ve always been a big believer in Fedde and I’d like to be able to recommend him here, I just can’t bring myself to do it. He pitched decently in his first start, giving up three earned runs over five innings in a loss to the Marlins, but nothing under the hood during that outing inspired much confidence. If he played on a better team and had stronger win equity, maybe. I just can’t get there.

Shane Smith, White Sox, RHP (vs. Orioles, at Royals)

Smith has been brutalized through his first two starts of the season, posting a cringe-inducing 19.29 ERA and 3.21 WHIP across 4 2/3 innings. I don’t care who you are and what matchups you have, if you come in with those ratios through your first two starts, I’m not going to have any interest in streaming you until you show some signs of figuring it out. Could this be the week that he reverts to his 2025 form? Sure. He could also get clobbered again and do irreparable damage to your ratios. Hard pass.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Chris Sale, Braves, LHP (at Angels, vs. Guardians)

Sale is a true fantasy ace and needs to be started in 100 percent of all leagues any time that he takes the mound. The fact that he’s lined up for two starts this week – both in great matchups – just means that he’ll rack up more strikeouts than usual and have better chances at earnings victory or two than he would if he were only starting once. Sale has been brilliant through his first two starts, compiling a minuscule 0.75 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and a 9/3 K/BB ratio over 12 innings while picking up a pair of wins. He could be the top overall play on the board for the upcoming week.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, RHP (at Blue Jays, vs. Rangers)

Now here’s one that’s super interesting in weekly leagues where Ohtani only counts as one player. If you have him locked into your utility spot on offense, you’ll rarely, if ever, consider using him on the pitching side. The lone exception would be for weeks where he makes two starts. When you factor in that he’s off to a cold start at the plate, hitting just .167 (3-for-18) with no homers, no RBI and no stolen bases, I think the idea makes some sense. In leagues where I have that decision to make, I’m rolling with him on the pitching side. In leagues where he’s a separate player, he’s an obvious every week start on both the hitting and pitching side regardless of matchups.

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins, RHP (vs. Reds, at Tigers)

Through two starts on the season we have seen a return to dominance for Sandy Alcantara. He has yet to allow a run through his first 16 innings of work while registering a scintillating 0.56 WHIP and a 12/2 K/BB ratio. As long as he’s healthy and pitching like this, he should be started every single week in all formats, regardless of matchups. That’s especially true for two-start weeks.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers, RHP (at Red Sox, vs. Nationals)

You know the drill with Woodruff by now. As long as he’s healthy enough to take the mound, he should be locked and loaded in all fantasy lineups. The first matchup against the Red Sox in Boston isn’t exactly ideal, but the soft landing against the Nationals at home to finish the week makes the two-step worthwhile. He’s an auto start in all leagues – especially after how sharp he looked in his debut against the Rays on Tuesday.

Freddy Peralta, Mets, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, vs. Athletics)

The Mets’ ace has pitched well through his first two starts with the club despite an elevated 4.35 ERA, with a 1.06 WHIP and a 14/2 K/BB ratio across 10 1/3 innings. Look for him to pile up the strikeouts in a pair of strong home starts this week while bringing that ERA back down below 4.00. He should be an automatic start in all fantasy leagues.

Andrew Abbott, Reds, LHP (at Marlins, vs. Angels)

Through two starts on the season we have seen one terrific outing and one clunker from Abbott who was knocked around by the Pirates his last time out. A pair of matchups against the Marlins and Angels look like exactly what he needs to right the ship and get himself back on track. Don’t overthink it after a poor showing his last time out. Abbott should be started in all formats for this strong two-start week.

Nick Pivetta, Padres, RHP (at Pirates, vs. Rockies)

Pivetta has struggled to a 6.75 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP through his first two starts on the season despite a 12/5 K/BB ratio over his first eight innings. The veteran right-hander has a long track record of success and the matchups for the upcoming week are about as strong as you can possibly get. Don’t let the early season struggles fool you, he should be started in all leagues for the upcoming week.

▶ Decent Plays

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks, RHP (at Mets, at Phillies)

It’s not the best possible set of matchups for Gallen, having to battle two strong offenses on the road, but after the way that he dominated the Tigers over six shutout innings his last time out we should give him the benefit of the doubt. We haven’t seen the strikeout upside yet – with just four punchouts over 10 frames through his first two starts – but Gallen has proven to be a viable mixed league option in years past and should continue to be viewed as one until he gives us a reason to think otherwise. I’d be comfortable deploying him in all league sizes for the upcoming two-start week.

Jameson Taillon, Cubs, RHP (at Rays, vs. Pirates)

After an absolutely brutal showing during the spring, Taillon looked as though nothing had happened as he fired 4 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball in his regular season debut. Perhaps we are reading too much into what we see during Cactus League play. The veteran right-hander now draws a pair of strong matchups where he should have a nice shot at securing a victory. He’s most definitely worth streaming in 15-team leagues and I’d be fine rolling him out there in 12’s as well.

Andrew Painter, Phillies, RHP (at Giants, vs. Diamondbacks)

It took longer than most fantasy managers wanted it to, but we finally got to see Andrew Painter debut this week and it was everything that we could have hoped for. The 22-year-old hurler racked up eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings of one-run baseball in a victory over the Nationals. It’s not always going to be that easy, and a pair of tougher matchups this week will give us a better sense of what to expect from him over the course of the season, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be using him this week. He should easily soar past 10 strikeouts in the two starts and with the backing of the Phillies’ offense he’ll always be a threat to earn a victory. I’d be starting him in all league sizes.

Adrian Houser, Giants, RHP (vs. Phillies, at Orioles)

The well-traveled right-hander pitched pretty well in his first start with the Giants, allowing just one run over 5 1/3 innings while striking out four batters. He’s never going to deliver huge strikeout totals and the matchups this week both look tough on paper, making him a tougher start than he normally would be. He’ll oppose Andrew Painter and Dean Kremer in those two starts, giving him a decent chance of securing a victory. If you need volume in 15 teamers, I could see giving him a shot. I don’t think there’s enough meat on the bone here to trust him in 12’s though.

Zack Littell, Nationals, RHP (vs. Cardinals, at Brewers)

Littell seems like the quintessential two-start pitcher that’s usually available on the waiver wire to debate about every week. He’s not going to pile up strikeouts, but he usually delivers decent enough ratios that he’s worth the gamble of trying to add a win or two to your team’s ledger. The first matchup against the Cardinals looks like a good one before having to finish the week with a tougher spot against the Brewers in Milwaukee. I especially like his chances of earning a victory against Andre Pallante and the Cardinals on Monday. That may be enough for me to try rolling him out there in 15-team formats.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Bubba Chandler, Pirates, RHP (vs. Padres, at Cubs)

This is admittedly a tough one for me to place this week. While Chandler didn’t allow a run in his season debut and racked up six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings, he also issued six walks and had to walk the tightrope throughout. The matchups this week are both difficult and given the Pirates’ schedule, there’s a chance that they move Paul Skenes ahead of him to work against the Cubs at Wrigley on Sunday, which would leave Chandler with just one start against the Padres. Combine that with the ratio risk that I think he possesses and I’d probably be sitting him this week if I had better alternatives.

German Marquez, Padres, RHP (at Pirates, vs. Rockies)

We have only seen Marquez for one start since leaving the Rockies and it was a disaster, giving up four runs over three innings in a loss to the Giants. The schedule lines up nicely for him this week though, getting to battle the Pirates in Pittsburgh before a revenge game against the Rockies at spacious Petco Park. This one depends on your risk tolerance. I do think there’s a world where he slides through this week with a couple of quality starts and a victory. I also think it’s possible he gets lit up like a Christmas tree and loses his spot in the Padres’ rotation. My lean is to the former.

Brandon Williamson, Reds, LHP (at Marlins, vs. Angels)

Another option that I’d love to recommend here, I just can’t bring myself to do it. Williamson earned a spot in the Reds’ rotation with a strong showing during the spring, but he was lit up for six runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Pirates in his season debut while serving up three home runs. He’s got the talent to put together some good starts, but I think the inconsistency that we’re going to see in his return from Tommy John surgery invites too much ratio risk for my liking, even if the matchups look good on paper. Maybe if I was desperate for volume and couldn’t find better options in a 15-teamer, but there’s no way I’d roll him out there in anything less than that.

Ryan Feltner, Rockies, RHP (vs. Astros, at Padres)

Feltner actually looked good his first time out, firing three shutout innings against the Blue Jays before exiting when he was hit by a comebacker. He’s fine physically and ready to take the mound for two starts next week, the problem is that we should never roster Rockies’ pitchers for their two start weeks – especially when at least one of the starts comes at home. It’s possible that Feltner defies logic and twirls a pair of gems, but that’s not a gamble that I’m willing to take.

Janson Junk, Marlins, RHP (vs. Reds, at Tigers)

Perhaps in deeper leagues Junk could be worth a look as a streaming option, I’m just not buying in. He sports a 1.31 WHIP for his career, won’t be a favorite to win in either of his starts and he’s also not likely to pile up strikeouts over his two starts. There’s value in the fact that he’s unlikely to get blown up in either outing, and in deeper leagues his volume could potentially be helpful, I just think that I can find better options.

Andre Pallante, Cardinals, RHP (at Nationals, vs. Red Sox)

Some fantasy managers will see his sparkling 0.00 ERA and a matchup against the Nationals and will want to add Pallante to stream for his two starts next week. Don’t be fooled. We have seen this from Pallante before and we know that there’s a correction coming. Could he continue dancing through the raindrops and deliver viable results this week, sure it’s possible. It’s not something that I’m expecting though. There are better options on the board.

Thanks as always for reading. Let’s see if we can pick up a couple of extra wins and strikeouts by streaming the right two-start pitchers instead of inflicting unnecessary ratio damage that’s going to punish us for those decisions. To the top of the leaderboards!

