 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Phillies acquire All-Star reliever Gregory Soto from Tigers

  
Published January 7, 2023 06:51 PM
image_thumb.png

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands.

Soto, an AL All-Star the last two years, had career highs with 30 saves and 64 games last season with 60 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander has a career record of 8-20 with 50 saves in 186 appearances over four years with the Tigers.

The 26-year-old Clemens made his major league debut in Detroit last season, and hit .145 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 56 games. He played three infield positions and in the outfield along with pitching in seven games when the Tigers didn’t want to tax the bullpen more in lopsided games.

The 26-year-old Vierling hit .260 with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 151 games over two seasons with the Phillies. The 25-year-old Maton hit .250 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 86 games over two seasons in Philadelphia. The 26-year-old Span spent much of last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, hitting .308, and did not have a hit in four plate appearances over three games with the Phillies.