Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

  
Published May 18, 2025 12:59 PM
Rose's HOF case remains a 'long and winding road'
May 14, 2025 09:33 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reinstating Pete Rose and others, exploring what newfound Hall of Fame eligibility means for the sport's all-time hit leader moving forward.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.

Alvarado became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.