Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test
Published May 18, 2025 12:59 PM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.
Alvarado became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.