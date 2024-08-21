Phillies vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 21

It’s Wednesday, August 21, and the Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) are in Atlanta for Game 2 of their series against the Braves (66-58) at Truist Park.

Last night, the Braves knocked off the Phillies 3-1. Reynaldo Lopez struck out 10 over 5 innings and Marcel Ozuna delivered his 37th home run of the season to pace the Braves.

With the win, Atlanta increased their lead in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the National League to 2½ games while also pulling to within 6 games of the Phillies who sit atop the NL East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Braves live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

● Time: 7:20PM EST

● Site: Truist Park

● City: Atlanta, GA

● TV/Streaming: NBCSP, Bally Sports South



Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Phillies vs. Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Phillies -110, Braves -110

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+155), Braves +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Braves

● The Phillies have lost 2 in a row. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Philadelphia is 31-29 away from Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +100.

● The Braves have now won 3 in a row. They are 7-3 in their last 10. They are now 33-26 at Truist Park. Atlanta has an overall run differential of +52.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 21): Aaron Nola vs. Max Fried

○ Phillies: Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA) has allowed 59 earned runs and 139 hits while striking out 142 over 154 innings

○ Braves: Fried (7-7, 3.62 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 107 hits while striking out 115 over 121.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Braves on August 21, 2024

● Marcel Ozuna has 4 HRs in 54 career ABs against Aaron Nola

● Trea Turner is 13-35 (.371) including 3 HRs in his career against Max Fried

● Adam Duvall has 3 HRs in 40 ABs in his career against Aaron Nola

● The Braves are 3-0 on the Run Line in their past 3 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Phillies vs. Braves game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Braves game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Braves on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)