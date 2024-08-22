Phillies vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 22

It’s Thursday, August 22, and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-52) are in Atlanta for the finale of their series against the Braves (67-59) at Truist Park.

Last night, the Phillies evened the series with a 3-2 win. Philly relief pitchers threw 3.2 shutout innings in relief of Aaron Nola.

With the win, Philadelphia reestablished their 7-game lead in the National League East. The Braves are now just 1½ games ahead of the New York Mets in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Braves live today

● Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

● Time: 7:08PM EST

● Site: Truist Park

● City: Atlanta, GA

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Phillies vs. Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -110, Braves -110

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+155), Braves +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Braves

● With their win last night, the Phillies snapped a 2-game losing streak. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Philadelphia is 32-29 away from Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +101.

● The loss snapped the Braves’ 3-game losing streak. They are 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 33-27 at Truist Park. Atlanta has an overall run differential of +51.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 22): Cristopher Sanchez vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

○ Phillies: Sanchez (9-8, 3.46 ERA) has allowed 54 earned runs and 142 hits while striking out 108 over 140.1 innings

○ Braves: Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04 ERA) has allowed 34 earned runs and 67 hits while striking out 85 over 75.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Braves on August 22, 2024

● Marcel Ozuna is 2-4 (.500) in his career against Cristopher Sanchez

● The Braves are 3-2 on the Run Line and 1-4 to the OVER in their last 5 games

● The Phillies are 1-4 on the Run Line and also 1-4 to the OVER in their last 5 games

● Spencer Schwellenbach has struck out at least 7 opposing hitters in each of his last 5 starts. His O/U today is 6.5 Ks at most books

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Phillies vs. Braves game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Braves game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Braves on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)