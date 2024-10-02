 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_whiteoutenergy_241002.jpg
What ‘White Out energy’ means to Penn State
rachaadwhite.jpg
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Indiana.jpg
Indiana, Rutgers keep rolling in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_whiteoutenergy_241002.jpg
What ‘White Out energy’ means to Penn State
rachaadwhite.jpg
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Indiana.jpg
Indiana, Rutgers keep rolling in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Pirates fire hitting coach Andy Haines, bullpen coach Justin Meccage after last-place finish

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:16 PM
Andy Haines

Jun 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates hitting coach Andy Haines (49) looks on at the batting cage before the game against he Minnesota Twins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fired hitting coach Andy Haines and bullpen coach Justin Meccage three days after the Pirates finished last in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh’s 76-86 record included a 21-34 mark after the trade deadline that dropped the Pirates out of the playoff race. There were multiple factors in the freefall, most notably an offense that failed to show any real signs of progress during Haines’ three seasons with the club.

The Pirates finished in the bottom third in the majors in batting average, runs, home runs and on-base percentage in 2024, much as they did in the previous two years with Haines running the hitting program.

The bullpen that figured to be a strength coming out of spring training in March instead imploded. Two-time All-Star closer David Bednar lost his job down the stretch and set-up man Colin Holderman endured a rocky August in which he was tagged with three losses. Pittsburgh blew 29 save opportunities this season, trailing only the Boston Red Sox and the 121-loss Chicago White Sox.