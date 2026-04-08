 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sabrina Ionescu
WNBA free agency opens with $1.4 million franchise tags for Ionescu, Collier and Plum
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
Yankees vs. A’s prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers
Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel lead the way among top fantasy rookies

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_brysondechambeau_260408.jpg
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
nbc_csu_pond_260408.jpg
Simms’ CB draft rankings: D’Angelo Ponds
nbc_golf_lf_cameronyoung_260408.jpg
Young’s win at The Players was ‘validation’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sabrina Ionescu
WNBA free agency opens with $1.4 million franchise tags for Ionescu, Collier and Plum
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
Yankees vs. A’s prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers
Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel lead the way among top fantasy rookies

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_brysondechambeau_260408.jpg
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
nbc_csu_pond_260408.jpg
Simms’ CB draft rankings: D’Angelo Ponds
nbc_golf_lf_cameronyoung_260408.jpg
Young’s win at The Players was ‘validation’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pirates sign teenage shortstop Konnor Griffin to a 9-year deal worth at least $140 million

  
Published April 8, 2026 11:03 AM
'Pitching woes' for Cubs continue with Boyd injury
April 7, 2026 01:43 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes the Cubs placing starter Matthew Boyd on the 15-day injured list with a biceps strain in another blow to the team's pitching staff, explaining who needs to step up for Chicago in Boyd's absence.

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the long haul.

The 19-year-old shortstop agreed to a nine-year, $140 million contract with the Pirates less than a week after the former first-round pick made his major league debut.

The deal, the largest in club history, includes escalators that could raise the total value to $150 million.

“Signing Konnor is a meaningful commitment to this team, this city and our fans,” owner Bob Nutting said in a statement. “It reflects our belief in Konnor, in this season’s club and in the future of the organization.”

The agreement comes less than 24 hours after general manager Ben Cherington said the “ingredients” were in place for a long-term pact.

The Pirates selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft. He sprinted through the team’s farm system, hitting .333 with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs and 65 stolen bases. He was one of the final cuts during spring training last month, and his stay at Triple-A Indianapolis was brief.

Pittsburgh called Griffin to the majors after just a week, and he has played well through his first handful of games. Griffin laced an RBI-double in his first big-league at bat against Baltimore last Friday, and added a pair of hits, including a two-run single, in a 7-1 win over San Diego on Tuesday night that helped the Pirates to their sixth win in seven games.

Griffin, who repeatedly has said he wants to stay in Pittsburgh for as long as possible, has impressed teammates with his maturity and his unique skillset.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes called Griffin “a big leaguer through and through,” though Griffin is doing his best to ignore the attention that has surrounded his arrival for a team that is trying to return to relevance and end a playoff drought that’s now over a decade old.

“Just sticking to being myself, not trying to do too much,” Griffin said. “Just let the game tell me the situation. Compete one pitch at a time and let it all happen.”