Pirates to promote top prospect Konnor Griffin before Friday’s home opener

When Pittsburgh Pirates fans show up to PNC Park on Friday for the 2026 home opener, they’re going to be greeted by perhaps the most celebratory atmosphere in decades after the team announced on Thursday that they will be promoting top prospect Konnor Griffin in time for the game.

Griffin is the top prospect in baseball according to most prospect ranking sites and seemed primed to make the Pirates’ Opening Day roster when Spring Training began. However, the 19-year-old struggled with his swing decisions, posting just a 68% contact rate overall and a 15% swinging strike rate while hitting .171/.261/.488 with a 28.3% strikeout rate. The Pirates sent him down to Triple-A with the expressed instruction of continuing to work on his approach.

So far, so good on that front as Griffin has gone 7-for-16 (.438) in five games at Triple-A with three steals, and five walks compared to just four strikeouts. That early success, when paired with the Pirates’ shortstops’ underwhelming start to the season, led the organization to finally decide that it was time to simply see what their talented 19-year-old could do. ESPN’s Buster Olney also reported that Griffin and the Pirates were “deep” in contract negotiations, so perhaps this move will coincide with an agreement being struck in the near future.

In the meantime, Griffin will take the field with sky-high expectations. Last season, he hit .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs, 117 runs scored, and 65 steals in 122 games across three levels. He had a 50% hard-hit rate in spring training and crushed a few balls over 100 mph, which hints at the plus raw tools he has.

However, we also need to acknowledge that this is a 19-year-old who will immediately become the youngest player on an MLB roster and the first teenage position player in Major League Baseball since Juan Soto debuted in 2018. On Opening Day this season, Didier Fuentes of the Braves was the youngest player at 20 years and nine months old. Griffin won’t turn 20 until April 24th. Griffin also posted just a 72% contact rate with a 12.6% swinging strike rate in his 21 games at Double-A last season, so there may be some contact issues early on as he adapts to MLB starting pitcher.

Yet, even with all those caveats, Griffin’s first game will be appointment viewing. He has vaulted back into the betting favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, and all eyes will be on Pittsburgh at 4:12 pm ET on Friday afternoon.