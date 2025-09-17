Raleigh breaks Mantle’s switch-hitter record, ties Griffey’s Mariners record with 55th and 56th HRs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston help Fever stay alive in playoffs with 77-60 Game 2 rout over Dream
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR suspends 2 of Denny Hamlin’s pit crew for wheel violation at Bristol
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsrd2_250916.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
nbc_csu_afcwestodds_250916.jpg
AFC West Odds: ‘Shocked’ Chiefs are still second
stroud_bucs_defense.jpg
Texans’ struggles affecting Stroud’s confidence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston help Fever stay alive in playoffs with 77-60 Game 2 rout over Dream
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR suspends 2 of Denny Hamlin’s pit crew for wheel violation at Bristol
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsrd2_250916.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
nbc_csu_afcwestodds_250916.jpg
AFC West Odds: ‘Shocked’ Chiefs are still second
stroud_bucs_defense.jpg
Texans’ struggles affecting Stroud’s confidence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Raleigh breaks Mantle’s switch-hitter record, ties Griffey’s Mariners record with 55th and 56th HRs

  
Published September 16, 2025 10:02 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cal Raleigh broke Mickey Mantle’s record for homers by a switch-hitter and tied the Mariners record set by Ken Griffey Jr. when the Seattle star hit his 55th and 56th of the season in consecutive at-bats against the Royals on Tuesday night.

Raleigh doubled in his first at-bat on a hot, humid night in Kansas City. He came up again in the third inning and, batting left-handed against Michael Wacha, fouled off a changeup and took a sinker for a ball before Raleigh sent a hanging curveball 419 feet over the right-field fence for his 55th home run of the season.

That broke the switch-hitter mark set by the Yankees star in 1961, which Raleigh had tied against the Angels on Sunday.

The All-Star catcher was back up in the fourth inning Tuesday night. This time, batting right-handed against left-hander Daniel Lynch IV, Raleigh sent the first pitch he saw 425 feet to straightaway center for his 56th homer.

Griffey set the Mariners record when he hit 56 homers during the 1997 season and matched the mark the following year.

After both of the home runs, Raleigh got a standing ovation from a small group of Mariners fans behind the visiting dugout at Kauffman Stadium. Many Royals fans, who had turned out to watch a club fading from playoff contention, also applauded the home runs. It was Raleigh’s 20th career multi-homer game and his 10th this season.

There have only been nine 60-homer seasons in the majors. Aaron Judge had the last when he hit 62 for the Yankees in 2022.