Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener

TORONTO (AP) — Bryce Miller overcame a shaky first inning and gave the tired Seattle Mariners the start they needed in the AL Championship Series opener.

Miller pitched six sharp innings, Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead single in the sixth and the Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday night as they returned to the ALCS for the first time in 24 years.

“The year, personally, didn’t go how I had planned and how I had hoped for but we’re in the ALCS and I got to go out there and set the tone,” Miller said. “I felt great.”

Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh added a tying solo home run, his second homer of the postseason after leading the major leagues with 60 in the regular season.

“That was a big lift,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said of Raleigh’s drive in a two-run sixth.

George Springer homered on the first pitch from Miller, who then escaped a two-on jam in a 27-pitch first inning.

Anthony Santander singled in the second for Toronto’s only other hit, and Seattle pitchers retired 23 of the Blue Jays’ final 24 batters. Miller, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz combined to throw just 100 pitches less than 48 hours after the Mariners needed 209 pitches to outlast Detroit over 15 innings.

“The job Bryce Miller did tonight was phenomenal,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “After that first inning, he went into a different gear. You saw him getting ahead, using all his stuff.”

Miller, the winner, struck out three and walked three in six innings, throwing 76 pitches. The three relievers each had eight-pitch, 1-2-3 innings, with Muñoz getting the save.

Raleigh tied the score in the sixth with his ninth homer in 14 games at Rogers Centre. Kevin Gausman had held batters to 0 for 16 on splitters in the postseason before Raleigh’s homer.

“I was trying to get bat on ball, really just trying to put something in play,” Raleigh said, wearing a T-shirt with the words: “JOB’S NOT FINISHED.” “I didn’t want to punch out again.”

Polanco hit a go-ahead single later in the inning and added an RBI single in the eighth.

“He’s been huge from both sides of the plate,” Raleigh said .

AL West champion Seattle traveled to AL East winner Toronto on Saturday after a 3-2 home victory over the Tigers on Friday to win the Division Series, the longest winner-take-all game in Major League Baseball history.

Seattle, the only MLB team to never host a World Series game, held Toronto to two hits after the Blue Jays had 50 hits and 34 runs in their four-game Division Series against the New York Yankees.

“We’re a really good offense,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Today it just didn’t work out.”

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 9 for 17 with three homers and nine RBIs against the Yankees but finished 0 for 4 Sunday with three groundouts.

“This is going to be a hard-fought series, man,” Schneider said. “These guys will be ready for it.”

Springer’s 21st postseason home run broke a tie with the Yankees’ Derek Jeter, moving him into sole possession of fifth place on the career list.

Raleigh’s homer was his fourth in 15 at-bats against Gausman, who took the loss.

“Up to that point, I’d been throwing the ball really well and had the game right there,” Gausman said. “This one’s on me.”

Gausman allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“Great hitters capitalize on mistakes,” Schneider said. “That split from Kev just kind of leaked back over the middle a little bit.”

Raleigh hit a one-out single off Gausman in the first and advanced to third on Julio Rodríguez’s base hit but was thrown out at the plate by third baseman Addison Barger on Polanco’s grounder.

Polanco, who had the game-ending single Friday, singled against Brendon Little to drive in Rodríguez, who had chased Gausman with a two-out walk.

Polanco added another RBI single against Seranthony Domínguez.

Eugenio Suárez doubled off the top of the right-field wall against Louis Varland in the seventh. The 395-foot drive would have been a homer in 15 of 30 big league ballparks, including Seattle.

Toronto outfielder Nathan Lukes left in the fourth inning. Lukes bruised his right knee when he fouled a pitch off it in the first inning. Schneider said X-rays were negative and said Lukes might return Monday.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage will start Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. In his fourth big league appearance and first postseason start, Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 Yankees in 5 1/3 hitless innings in Division Series Game 2 on Oct. 4. RHP Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners, two days after throwing 34 pitches over two innings of relief.