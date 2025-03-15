 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bud Cauley
Bud Cauley shines in return to The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tommy Edman

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
nbc_pl_arschelseapreview_250315.jpg
Previewing Arsenal’s must-win match with Chelsea
nbc_pl_frankintv_250315.jpg
Frank discusses ambition after win v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bud Cauley
Bud Cauley shines in return to The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tommy Edman

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
nbc_pl_arschelseapreview_250315.jpg
Previewing Arsenal’s must-win match with Chelsea
nbc_pl_frankintv_250315.jpg
Frank discusses ambition after win v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rangers’ Jon Gray fractures right wrist after being hit by line drive, manager Bruce Bochy says

  
Published March 15, 2025 05:33 PM

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray fractured his right wrist when he was hit by a line drive in a spring training game against Colorado, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters.

Gray left in the fourth inning on Friday after being struck by a 106.4 mph comebacker off the bat of Rockies slugger Michael Toglia.

“It’s not good news,” Bochy said in a story posted by the Dallas Morning News. “It’s just a terrible break for him. I feel awful to be this close to the season and have this. It’s just not good news.

“We’ll get in there and talk about our situation, but we’re going to have to make an adjustment here.”

Gray is coming off an injury-marred 2024 season in which he was 5-6 with a 4.47 ERA. He spent time on the injured list last year because of a strained groin before his season was cut short by a bothersome right foot issue.

The 33-year-old Gray is in the final season of a four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2021. He is 21-21 with the Rangers over three seasons. Gray spent his first seven seasons with Colorado after the Rockies selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft.