Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ryan Day
No. 1 Texas faces No. 3 and defending champion Ohio State in hyped college football opener
A star-studded field has arrived at TPC Boston, and the LPGA's FM Championship has the makings of a classic
Nelly Korda, after recent putter switch, shoots 67 to open FM Championship at TPC Boston

Red Sox place Nathaniel Lowe on paternity list and activate Rob Refsnyder

  
Published August 28, 2025 02:58 PM

WASHINGTON — The Boston Red Sox placed first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on the paternity list and activated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day injured list.

Lowe, who signed with the Red Sox Aug. 18 after being released by Washington two days earlier, is hitting .296 with a homer and seven RBIs in nine games since joining Boston and immediately becoming its everyday first baseman.

Refsnyder missed 12 games with a left oblique strain. The 34-year-old is hitting .272 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 54 games and was in Boston’s lineup as the designated hitter against Baltimore.

“We needed it,” manager Alex Cora said. “We struggled against lefties lately. I think the quality of the pitchers is one of the reasons and not having him is the other one. He’s just a good at-bat against them. He puts them in a spot where they have to make decisions later in the game or early in the game. Bring in a righty and then we can maximize the bench and use them accordingly.”

The Red Sox also activated right-hander Justin Slaten from the 60-day injured list and optioned lefty Jovani Morán to Triple-A Worcester. Slaten was 1-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 games but has not pitched for Boston since May 28 because of shoulder inflammation.

Morán has a 6.75 ERA in two appearances this season but did not pitch in two games after the Red Sox called him up.