Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has 'closed gap' with SEC as CFB's elites

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list

  
Published July 4, 2023 04:47 PM
Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed starter Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.

Whitlock left his most recent start on Saturday in Toronto after one inning because of what was announced as “right elbow tightness.”

Before Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park against Texas, manager Alex Cora said Whitlock had a “bone bruise.”

Cora said the club will re-assess Whitlock’s injury next week.

Whitlock, 27, is 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts this season.

In addition, left-hander James Paxton, who was the AL Pitcher of the Month in June, was placed on paternity leave.

The 34-year-old Paxton is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in nine starts this season.

To fill their spots on the roster, the team recalled left-hander Brandon Walter and right-hander Tayler Scott from Triple-A Worcester.

