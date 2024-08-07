Red Sox vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

It’s Wednesday, August 7, and the Boston Red Sox (61-51) look for the sweep of the Kansas City Royals (63-52) tonight at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Last night Boston jumped on KC starter Seth Lugo and took Game 2 of this series 6-5. Masataka Yoshida went 2-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs to lead the Sox attack.

A win by the Sox tonight will put them into a Wild Card position and knock the Royals a ½ game behind.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Royals live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Kauffman Stadium

● City: Kansas City, MO

● TV/Streaming: NESN, BSKC



Game odds for Red Sox vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +125, Royals -150

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-185), Royals -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Royals

● Rafael Devers 11-game hitting streak was stopped last night. The Red Sox are 6-4 in their last 10. Boston is 34-23 on the road this season with an overall run differential this season of +38.

● With two hits last night, Bobby Witt, Jr. has hit safely in 16 of the Royals’ last 17 games. Kansas City is 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 36-24 at home with an overall run differential this season of +90.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Kansas City

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 7): Kutter Crawford vs. Cole Ragans

○ Red Sox: Crawford (7-8, 3.81 ERA) has allowed 54 earned runs and 109 hits while striking out 122 over 127.2 innings

○ Royals: Ragans (8-7, 3.36 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 111 hits while striking out 159 over 134.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox vs. Royals on August 7, 2024

● In 14 of their last 15 games, Boston has hit the OVER on the 1st 5 innings Total

● Boston has gone 9-1 to the OVER Total Runs in their last 10 games

● Kansas City has gone 4-1 to the OVER Total Runs in their last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Royals game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Royals game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Royals on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the total OVER 8.5 runs

