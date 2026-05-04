Red Sox vs. Tigers - Skubal to Undergo Elbow Surgery - prediction: Odds, trends, and best bets for May 4

Breaking news out of Detroit: Two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is scheduled to undergo elbow surgery to remove loose particles. Thus, he will not be on the mound tonight when the Tigers (18-17) open their three-game series against the struggling Boston Red Sox (13-21). Tyler Holton faces Payton Tolle in the opener.

Detroit enters this three‑game series playing dominant baseball at home, where they’ve posted a 12–3 record. Their offense opened the season meekly but has been steady, hitting .262 over their last 10 games while outscoring opponents by six runs. A couple of the key contributors are youngsters Kevin McGonigle (.315) and Riley Greene (12-for-37 with three home runs in his last 10). The Tigers have won 13 of 18 games when scoring five or more runs…and they may well need plenty of them without Skubal on the mound for the foreseeable future.

Boston arrives in Detroit looking to rebound after dropping a weekend series to Houston. The Red Sox sit at 7–11 on the road, with their offense struggling to find consistency. Although they scored but seven runs in the three games against the Astros, they Sox have shown flashes—hitting .255 over their last 10 games—and players like Wilyer Abreu (.298, 4 HR) and Willson Contreras (12-for-38, 3 HR in his last 10) have been bright spots.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Tigers

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, Tigers.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-112), Detroit Tigers (-108)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+143), Tigers +1.5 (-173)

Total: 8.0 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Red Sox vs. Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 4:



Red Sox: Payton Tolle

Season Totals: 10.2 IP, 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 15K, 5 BB

Payton Tolle Season Totals: 10.2 IP, 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 15K, 5 BB Tigers: Tyler Holton

Season Totals: 13.2 IP, 0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 10K, 8 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox vs. Tigers

Trevor Story has hit in 4 straight games (5-15)

has hit in 4 straight games (5-15) Jarren Duran hit safely in each of the 3 games against Houston (4-13)

hit safely in each of the 3 games against Houston (4-13) Spencer Torkelson was 2-10 over the weekend against the Rangers

was 2-10 over the weekend against the Rangers Dillon Dingler is 4-10 over his last 3 games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox vs. Tigers

The Tigers are 12-3 at home this season

The Red Sox are 7-11 on the road this season

The Tigers are 18-17 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 11-23 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 16 times in Boston games this season (16-17-1)

The OVER has cashed 16 times in Tigers’ games this season (16-17-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

How Caballero factored into Volpe being optioned Eric Samulski explains why the Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe to Triple-A for an extended rehab stint amid Jose Caballero's pleasantly surprising performance on both offense and defense.

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox vs. Tigers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8 runs

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