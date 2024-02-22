 Skip navigation
Report: Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with the Miami Marlins

  
Published February 22, 2024 03:50 PM
Tim Anderson

Sep 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski/Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI — Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson has agreed to a one-year contact with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The deal for the shortstop is pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced. The agreement is worth $5 million, according to a report.

Anderson is Miami’s first big free agent addition of the offseason. The two-time All-Star became a free agent in November after the Chicago White Sox declined a $14 million option, completing a six-year, $25 million contract.

The 30-year-old Anderson had spent all eight of his major league seasons with the White Sox. After leading the major leagues with a .335 average in 2019, Anderson hit .245 last year, the second-lowest of his big league career ahead of only .240 average in 2018.

Anderson had just one home run and 25 RBIs over 123 games for Chicago. His RBIs matched his total in 2022, when he played in just 79 games because of injuries. He dealt with sprained left knee and right shoulder soreness this past season.

And Anderson brings a fiery temper to his new team.

In August, he and Cleveland’s José Ramírez threw punches that led to a benches-clearing brawl and suspensions. Anderson, who took a hit to the jaw in the fracas, had his penalty reduced from six to five games under a settlement with Major League Baseball.

He had kept his tag on Ramírez’s back as he stood over and straddled him. Ramírez seemed irritated and, after getting up, he pointed his finger in Anderson’s face and yelled. They then fought.

Anderson took off his glove and threw the first punch and then another that missed before Ramírez countered to the Chicago star’s jaw, dazing him and knocking him on his rear end on the infield dirt.

In April 2019, he was suspended one game for a confrontation with Royals pitcher Brad Keller. Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a home run off Keller, then was hit on the buttocks by a Keller pitch in his next plate appearance. Keller was suspended for five games.