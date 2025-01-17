Report: Mets and lefty reliever A.J. Minter agree to two-year contract

NEW YORK — Turning their attention to the bullpen, the New York Mets have agreed with free agent left-hander A.J. Minter on a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Multiple media outlets reported Minter, coming off left hip surgery, would be guaranteed $22 million and could opt out of the contract following the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old Minter has spent his entire eight-year major league career with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves, going 24-29 with a 3.28 ERA and 36 saves in 384 appearances — all in relief.

He was 5-4 with a 2.62 ERA and one save in 39 games last year, striking out 35 and walking 11 in 34 1/3 innings before season-ending surgery in August.