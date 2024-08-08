 Skip navigation
Report: NASCAR’s Bristol Motor Speedway to host Reds-Braves MLB game next season

  
Published August 8, 2024 12:03 AM
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race

Mar 16, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; General view before the start of the NASCAR Weather Guard truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is gearing up for Major League Baseball next season.

A person with knowledge of the schedule told The Associated Press that the longtime NASCAR track will host a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds next season on Aug. 2, 2025. The person spoke Wednesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the game has not been publicly announced.

Officials from the track and its owner, Speedway Motorsports, have a press conference planned Friday to discuss Bristol’s 2025 schedule.

The track has been of one NASCAR’s most exciting venues since opening more than 60 years ago with a history of hosting other sports besides racing.

Bristol hosted an NFL exhibition game in 1961 between Philadelphia and Washington. The track held two college football games in consecutive weeks in 2016 in Tennessee-Virginia Tech and East Tennessee-Western Carolina.