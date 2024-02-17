 Skip navigation
AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, CA
Tiger confirms Genesis WD due to positive flu diagnosis
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney moving forward after 'frustrating' Daytona 500 qualifying race crash

Top Clips

nbc_oly_swim_4x100mrelaylites_240217.jpg
USA takes bronze in mixed 4x100 freestyle relay
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240217.jpg
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City
nbc_oly_swim_ribeirobutterfly100m_240217.jpg
Ribeiro takes home men's 100m butterfly at Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal, $2M deal

  
Published February 17, 2024 02:20 PM
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks and veteran slugger Randal Grichuk agreed Saturday on a $2 million, one-year contract with a mutual option for 2025, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, hadn’t been officially announced.

Grichuk will be paid $1.5 million this season and would make $6 million in 2025, or the D-backs could pay a $500,000 buyout.

The 32-year-old Grichuk has 191 career homers with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels. He split time between the Rockies and Angels last season, hitting .267 with 16 homers.

Grichuk gives the defending National League champions some more right-handed power in a lineup that includes Eugenio Suarez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker.