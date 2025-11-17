Report: Ryan Yarbrough agrees to 1-year contract to stay with New York Yankees

NEW YORK — Side-arming left-hander Ryan Yarbrough agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, the first offseason move by the Yankees, was subject to a successful physical examination.

Yarbourgh, who turns 34 on Dec. 31, agreed in March to a one-year, $2 million contract, one day after he was released from a minor league deal with Toronto, and he earned $150,000 in performance bonuses based on innings.

He went 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA in eight starts and 11 relief appearances, striking out 55 and walking 19 in 64 innings. Yarbrough did not pitch for the Yankees between June 18 and Sept. 5 because of a strained right oblique. He was left off the roster for postseason series against Boston and Toronto.

An eight-year major league veteran, Yarbrough is 56-41 with a 4.22 ERA in 76 starts and 139 relief appearances for Tampa Bay (2018-22), Kansas City (2023), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2023-24), Toronto (2024) and the Yankees.