 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio State v Connecticut
UConn’s Reinvention: How depth and modern basketball are fueling a repeat push
nbc_nas_dalejrreact_250213.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM team will attempt Daytona 500 for the second consecutive season
Eric Butorac
Eric Butorac will replace Stacey Allaster as the U.S. Open’s tournament director

Top Clips

nbc_nba_askkb_251117.jpg
Unpacking directions Hornets, Davis
barnes_mpx.jpg
Walsh, Barnes trending up with strong play
nbc_berry_denverrbs_251117.jpg
Broncos RB Harvey struggles despite starting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio State v Connecticut
UConn’s Reinvention: How depth and modern basketball are fueling a repeat push
nbc_nas_dalejrreact_250213.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM team will attempt Daytona 500 for the second consecutive season
Eric Butorac
Eric Butorac will replace Stacey Allaster as the U.S. Open’s tournament director

Top Clips

nbc_nba_askkb_251117.jpg
Unpacking directions Hornets, Davis
barnes_mpx.jpg
Walsh, Barnes trending up with strong play
nbc_berry_denverrbs_251117.jpg
Broncos RB Harvey struggles despite starting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Report: Ryan Yarbrough agrees to 1-year contract to stay with New York Yankees

  
Published November 17, 2025 01:35 PM
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
November 14, 2025 12:15 PM
Dan Patrick breaks down Aaron Judge winning American League MVP over Cal Raleigh, discussing if the Yankees outfielder should have won over the Mariners catcher.

NEW YORK — Side-arming left-hander Ryan Yarbrough agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, the first offseason move by the Yankees, was subject to a successful physical examination.

Yarbourgh, who turns 34 on Dec. 31, agreed in March to a one-year, $2 million contract, one day after he was released from a minor league deal with Toronto, and he earned $150,000 in performance bonuses based on innings.

He went 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA in eight starts and 11 relief appearances, striking out 55 and walking 19 in 64 innings. Yarbrough did not pitch for the Yankees between June 18 and Sept. 5 because of a strained right oblique. He was left off the roster for postseason series against Boston and Toronto.

An eight-year major league veteran, Yarbrough is 56-41 with a 4.22 ERA in 76 starts and 139 relief appearances for Tampa Bay (2018-22), Kansas City (2023), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2023-24), Toronto (2024) and the Yankees.