UCLA
UCLA women looking for more after upsetting South Carolina. First win over No. 1 team in 21 tries
lionsturkey.jpg
NFL Thanksgiving Day Games History: Origin, traditions, team records and more
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels agree to a 3-year, $63 million contract

  
Published November 25, 2024 12:28 PM
Sep 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Erik Williams/Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

The 33-year-old Kikuchi gets $21 million annually during the contract, which raises his Major League Baseball earnings to $142 million over nine seasons.

An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30 for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.

Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros, striking out 76 and walking 14 in 60 innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.5 mph this year, the highest of his big league career.

He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons with Seattle (2019-21), Toronto (2022-24) and Houston.

Kikuchi signed with the Mariners ahead of the 2019 season when Seattle agreed to a contract that earned him $43 million over three years. The Mariners also paid a $10,275,000 posting fee to the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions. He signed with Toronto in March 2022, agreeing to a three-year, $36 million contract.

The Angels have been the most aggressive team in baseball so far this offseason. Kikuchi joins a projected rotation that includes left-handers Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers and right-handers José Soriano and Kyle Hendricks, who left the Chicago Cubs as a free agent and agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Right-hander Griffin Canning was traded to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler on Oct. 31. Los Angeles also reached a two-year, $12 million contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The Angels went a franchise-worst 63-99, their ninth straight losing season and first since losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency to the Dodgers. They have not reached the playoffs since 2014.