Rockies’ Thairo Estrada breaks wrist when hit by Kumar Rocker pitch and will miss 4 to 8 weeks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Singapore - Day One
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G
Lindsey Vonn makes first podium of Alpine skiing comeback: ‘I proved everyone wrong’
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs five-year, $48 million contract with Cleveland Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Singapore - Day One
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G
Lindsey Vonn makes first podium of Alpine skiing comeback: ‘I proved everyone wrong’
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs five-year, $48 million contract with Cleveland Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rockies’ Thairo Estrada breaks wrist when hit by Kumar Rocker pitch and will miss 4 to 8 weeks

  
Published March 23, 2025 01:12 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Colorado’s Thairo Estrada broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Texas’ Kumar Rocker and will be out four to eight weeks, manager Bud Black said Friday.

Estrada, injured on a 97.1 mph sinker leading off Thursday’s game, was expected to be the Rockies’ second baseman when they open at Tampa Bay on March 28.

The 29-year-old spent the past four seasons with San Francisco and hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year, when he was sidelined by a sprained left wrist between June 27 and July 9 and again between July 25 and Aug. 19. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent.

Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees (2019-20) and the Giants (2021-24).