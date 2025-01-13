Roki Sasaki won’t sign with New York Yankees, Texas Rangers or San Francisco Giants

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Roki Sasaki won’t sign with New York Yankees, Texas Rangers or San Francisco Giants

  
Published January 13, 2025 05:25 PM
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico

Mar 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants have been informed Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki won’t be signing with them.

Giants general manager Zack Minasian announced during a news conference Monday to introduce Justin Verlander that San Francisco no longer was in contention.

Sasaki’s decision to eliminate the Yankees and Rangers was disclosed to The Associated Press by people familiar with the negotiations. They spoke on condition of anonymity because Sasaki’s intention to sign elsewhere had not been announced. The decision regarding New York was first reported by the Yankees’ YES Network.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are considered the favorites to sign the 23-year-old right-hander, with the Toronto Blue Jays another possibility.

Under MLB’s international amateur signing rules and the posting system between Major League Baseball and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Sasaki can sign with an MLB team during a window starting 9 a.m. EST Wednesday and ending 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 23.

Because Sasaki is under 25 and has not played six seasons in NPB, he is classified as an international amateur and limited to a minor league contract subject to international signing bonus pools, which range from $7,555,500 to $5,146,200. Starting Wednesday, teams may make trades to increase their signing bonus allotment by up to 60% from their initial figure.

Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, has not publicly identified teams under consideration. Sasaki has been said to also have met with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

Sasaki’s fastball tops 100 mph. He was 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA in 18 games last year, striking out 129 hitters in 111 innings in a season limited by shoulder inflammation. He has a 29-15 career record with a 2.10 ERA over four injury-shortened seasons with the Marines.

---

AP Baseball Writers Stephen Hawkins and Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB