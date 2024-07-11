 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA committee approves Indianapolis to host all 3 men’s finals, NIT in 2026, adds metrics for 2025
Syndication: Online Athens
Georgia has 2 more players, including LB Smael Mondon, arrested for reckless driving

nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_dps_rogerbennettinterview_240711.jpg
Berhalter was ‘tactically naïve’ with USMNT
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_240711.jpg
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA committee approves Indianapolis to host all 3 men’s finals, NIT in 2026, adds metrics for 2025
Syndication: Online Athens
Georgia has 2 more players, including LB Smael Mondon, arrested for reckless driving

nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_dps_rogerbennettinterview_240711.jpg
Berhalter was ‘tactically naïve’ with USMNT
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_240711.jpg
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th

  
Published July 11, 2024 04:48 PM
MILWAUKEE (AP) Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander Paul Skenes allowed no hits through seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday but left-hander Colin Holderman started the eighth and gave up a single to the first batter, Jake Bauers.

Skenes, a 22-year-old All-Star who was making his 11th start, threw 99 pitches. He has struck out 11 batters and walked one.

Skenes (5-0) put two runners on base with two outs in the second inning, hitting one batter and walking another. Andruw Monasterio stayed alive for eight pitches, but struck out.

No other Brewer has reached base.

The Pirates led 1-0 when Skenes was replaced.

In the third inning, William Contreras hit a foul ball into the second deck that just missed the left field foul pole. He pushed Skenes to 10 pitches before striking out.

In the seventh inning, second baseman Nick Gonzales chased down a 236-foot popup from Willy Adames, narrowly missing a collision with center fielder Jack Suwinski. Skenes threw six pitches in the seventh.

Skenes didn’t touch 100 mph until his 23rd pitch, which struck out Adames looking in the second inning. He entered the game with 78 strikeouts in 59⅓ innings, having thrown 74 pitches of 100 mph or more.

Skenes allowed no hits in six innings in his second start on May 17 at the Cubs.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB