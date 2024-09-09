Royals vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 9

It’s Monday, September 9th and tonight the New York Yankees (82-61) host the Kansas City Royals (79-65) to begin a series in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

Gleyber Torres booted a 1st inning ball that led to 2 runs for Chicago and that was enough for Jameson Taillon and the Cubs to win 2-1 Sunday afternoon to salvage a game from the weekend series at Wrigley Field.

After stumbling earlier this month, the Royals are clicking again. Sunday, Kansas City won their 4th straight with a 2-0 win over Minnesota. Michael Wacha pitched 7 innings of 4-hit shutout ball to earn his 12th win and lead the Royals to victory.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Royals vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSKC, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Royals vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Royals +150, Yankees -185

● Spread : Royals +1.5 (-140), Yankees -1.5 (+115)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Royals vs. Yankees

● Following yesterday’s loss, New York is 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 37-31 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now +122.

● The Royals have won 4 straight to improve to 4-6 in their last 10. Kansas City is 34-35 away from Kauffman Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is +97.

● Who’s Hot? Tommy Pham is 8-27 (.296) in September for Kansas City

● Who’s Not! Anthony Rizzo is 5-23 (.217) in September for the Yankees

Probable starting pitchers for Kansas City vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 9): Brady Singer vs. Carlos Rodon

○ Yankees: Rodon (14-9, 4.19 ERA) has allowed 71 earned runs and 137 hits while striking out 172 over 152.1 innings

○ Royals: Singer (9-10, 3.35 ERA) has allowed 59 earned runs and 153 hits while striking out 150 over 158.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals vs. Yankees on September 9, 2024

● Yesterday’s 2-1 win snapped a string of 6 straight games hitting the OVER for New York

● Aaron Judge is 4-10 (.400) in his career against Brady Singer…but without a home run

● Salvador Perez is hitting .435 (10-23) with 2 HRs against Carlos Rodon in his career

● Kansas City is 2-7-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Royals vs. Yankees game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Royals vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is supporting a slight lean to Kansas City on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is supporting a strong lean to Kansas City on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 8.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

