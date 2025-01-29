Ryne Stanek reportedly is rejoining the New York Mets on a 1-year deal

NEW YORK — The New York Mets and right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek have agreed to a one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and hadn’t been announced. MLB.com first reported Stanek’s return.

The Mets acquired Stanek from Seattle in exchange for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas at the trade deadline last year. Stanek posted a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances with the Mets during the regular season and became a trusted reliever late in the postseason.

In eight innings covering seven postseason appearances, the 33-year-old allowed three runs and stuck out eight.

Stanek would join a bullpen that features closer Edwin Diaz and left-handed set-up man A.J. Minter.