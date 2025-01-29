 Skip navigation
Ryne Stanek reportedly is rejoining the New York Mets on a 1-year deal

  
Published January 29, 2025 05:37 PM
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — The New York Mets and right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek have agreed to a one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and hadn’t been announced. MLB.com first reported Stanek’s return.

The Mets acquired Stanek from Seattle in exchange for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas at the trade deadline last year. Stanek posted a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances with the Mets during the regular season and became a trusted reliever late in the postseason.

In eight innings covering seven postseason appearances, the 33-year-old allowed three runs and stuck out eight.

Stanek would join a bullpen that features closer Edwin Diaz and left-handed set-up man A.J. Minter.