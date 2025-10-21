 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Blue Jays
Eight outs from AL pennant, Mariners waste lead and remain only team without a World Series trip
rorynewthumb.jpg
FedExCup bubble watch: Top-100 battle resumes in Utah
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays in World Series for first time since before Shohei Ohtani was born, while Dodgers seek to repeat

Top Clips

nbc_plp_xgpartc_251021.jpg
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Blue Jays
Eight outs from AL pennant, Mariners waste lead and remain only team without a World Series trip
rorynewthumb.jpg
FedExCup bubble watch: Top-100 battle resumes in Utah
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays in World Series for first time since before Shohei Ohtani was born, while Dodgers seek to repeat

Top Clips

nbc_plp_xgpartc_251021.jpg
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers tout ‘Team Effort’ on brink of World Series repeat

  
Published October 21, 2025 11:39 AM
Ohtani Game 4 'best individual performance' ever?
October 20, 2025 03:50 PM
Eric Samulski and James Schiano reflect on Shohei Ohtani's historic performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS and why it could be one of the single greatest outings in MLB history.

LOS ANGELES — The NL Championship Series trophy sat on a small table in the center of the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse with a small sign attached reading ‘Team Effort.’

If Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers have their way, it’ll soon be replaced by the Commissioner’s Trophy, signifying a second straight World Series championship, a feat last accomplished by the New York Yankees 25 years ago.

“I think everybody is locked and loaded and ready to see some history,” shortstop Mookie Betts said. “We’re ready to make it.”

In a city where image is everything, the Dodgers are thinking dynasty.

“It wasn’t really a good opportunity when we were looking at that three months ago,” infielder Miguel Rojas said, thinking back to the Dodgers’ second-half struggles, “but now it’s like it’s here. We have it in front of us and we’re going to give it everything we have.”

The Dodgers practiced while Game 7 of the AL Championship Series between Seattle and Toronto played on the empty stadium’s video boards.

They swept Milwaukee to clinch the NLCS — their ninth win in 10 playoff games so far — leaving six days to rest, work out and think before the World Series begins.

“Some guys are hitting every day, some guys are re-setting, taking it slow,” Betts said. “We’ve been together so much throughout the year, so that plays a little part in guys kind of want to enjoy a little family time before we get back rolling again. It’s kind of a balance.”

Ohtani walked into the clubhouse in flip flops, three days after earning NLCS MVP with an epic performance in Game 4 that included hitting three home runs and striking out 10.

“I don’t want to rain on the parade or anything, but it’s over and done with,” Betts said. “It has nothing to do with our goal now.”

The Dodgers had bye weeks in the postseason the previous three years, two of which ended in Division Series losses to San Diego and Arizona. Last year, they changed their practice approach in an effort to stay sharp.

This season, they didn’t earn a bye and won their Wild Card Series against Cincinnati.

“Last year, when we had the bye and the year before we were trying to get through one more month of baseball,” Rojas said. “For me, it’s really different because all we’re trying to do right here is getting four more wins to win a World Series.”

Tanner Scott update

Scott is eligible to be on the World Series roster after being dropped during the NLDS because he had an abscess removed from his lower body.

“I feel a lot better now,” the reliever said. “Threw a couple bullpens, see where it takes me.”

He had a 4.74 ERA in 61 appearances this season and led the majors in blown saves with 10. Fans groaned and booed at times when Scott came trotting out of the bullpen.

He hasn’t pitched in nearly a month, but he’s unconcerned about any rustiness.

“Playoff energy is different,” he said.