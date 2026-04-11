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Shohei Ohtani breaks Ichiro Suzuki’s Japanese on-base streak record with 44-game run

  
Published April 11, 2026 12:42 AM

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani passed Ichiro Suzuki for the longest on-base streak by a Japanese-born player on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star singled in the fifth inning against Kumar Rocker of the Texas Rangers, extending his streak to 44 games. It was his 13th game reaching base in as many tries this season. His streak began on Aug. 24, and lasted the final 31 games of last season.

Suzuki reached base in 43 consecutive games in 2009 with the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani has said he admired Suzuki while growing up.

Ohtani had already passed the Hall of Famer in another category. In 2024, Ohtani’s 59 stolen bases broke Suzuki’s record for steals by a Japanese-born player in a season. Suzuki had 56 in 2001.