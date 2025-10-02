 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 5 of 2025 season
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Nick Kurtz in the first? Where does Gunnar Henderson go?
2025 U.S. Amateur
Podcast: Son of U.S. Air Force pilot, Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski flies high

Top Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 5 of 2025 season
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Nick Kurtz in the first? Where does Gunnar Henderson go?
2025 U.S. Amateur
Podcast: Son of U.S. Air Force pilot, Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski flies high

Top Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Shohei Ohtani to make postseason pitching debut for Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS

  
Published October 2, 2025 11:17 AM

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason pitching debut when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers open the best-of-five series on Saturday in Philadelphia.

“Very talented ballclub. It’s going to be a fun environment,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I think we match up really well with those guys. They’re going to run a bunch of left-handers at us. Talented, all throughout the lineup.”

Roberts confirmed Ohtani as the starter after the Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 to complete a sweep in the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday night. The Dodgers had planned to start Ohtani if the Wild Card had gone to a deciding third game.

Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) didn’t pitch for the Dodgers last season while recovering from a second elbow surgery that he had in September 2023. He became the first player in major league history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series over the New York Yankees.

The two-way superstar never made the playoffs during six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

At the plate, Ohtani revived himself in September, hitting .312 with 10 home runs and a 1.165 OPS. He finished the regular season with a career-high 55 homers, one more than last season.

Against the Reds in Game 1, he hit two homers. He was 1 for 4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in the closeout win Wednesday.