Podcast: UCF's Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge remains without World Series ring as Yankees' title drought reaches 16 years
Kyle Schwarber
Phillies' big three come alive to stave off elimination against Dodgers

Tucker: Eagles are 'too talented' to be this bad
nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
Dungy offers coach's perspective on Gannon
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1

Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge remains without World Series ring as Yankees’ title drought reaches 16 years
Kyle Schwarber
Phillies’ big three come alive to stave off elimination against Dodgers

Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad
nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
Dungy offers coach’s perspective on Gannon
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1

Shohei Ohtani’s postseason struggles continue as Dodgers fall to Phillies in Game 3

  
Published October 9, 2025 11:32 AM
Dodgers are 'inevitable' in race for the NL title
October 7, 2025 11:55 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Jay Croucher discuss why the Los Angeles Dodgers and their star-studded lineup are 'inevitable' favorites for the National League title, already up 2-0 on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani remains mired in a postseason hitting funk, going 0 for 5 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series, 2-1, despite Ohtani’s lack of offense. He is 1 for 14 with seven strikeouts in the NLDS.

“I really don’t want to comment on that because, I mean, he can explode at any time,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s that great of a hitter. But we have pitched him well.”

The two-way superstar hasn’t looked like the designated hitter who hit 55 home runs and had 146 runs scored — both franchise records — in the regular season. His homers were second in the National League behind Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber, who had two drives to break out of a slump.

Ohtani struck out once, grounded out and flied out three times. The Phillies’ left-handers have stymied him in particular.

“His decision making hasn’t been good,” manager Dave Roberts said.

On the mound, Ohtani pitched six strong innings in the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory on the road. It was the third-most strikeouts by a Dodger in their postseason pitching debut.

Roberts has said Ohtani would start a deciding Game 5 in Philadelphia if the series goes the distance.