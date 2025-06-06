 Skip navigation
Teen girl testifies behind closed doors in Wander Franco trial in the Dominican Republic

  
Published June 5, 2025 10:43 PM
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

Aug 6, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco appeared in court Thursday in the Dominican Republic in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl who testified behind closed doors.

Prosecutors also privately disclosed audio and video related to the girl as evidence during the trial that began earlier this week.

Franco’s attorneys have argued that the evidence submitted by prosecutors has been manipulated and distorted.

Little else was known about Thursday’s proceedings because the press was not allowed in the courtroom for most of them.

Franco, 24, faces charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

He was having an All-Star season in 2023 before officials in the Dominican Republic began investigating allegations that he had been in relationship with a minor and had paid her mother some $17,000 for consent.

The girl’s mother was charged with money laundering and is under house arrest.

Franco, who was charged in July 2024 and is on supervised release, could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

He is currently on Major League Baseball’s restricted list after initially being placed on administrative leave.

The trial is expected to continue on Friday.