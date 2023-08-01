 Skip navigation
The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP source says

  
Published August 1, 2023 03:20 PM
Washington Nationals v New York Mets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Pitcher Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets looks at the crowd after being relieved in the sixth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on July 30, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 5-2 as Verlander recorded his 250th career win. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement. Multiple reports said the Astros were sending top outfield prospect Drew Gilbert to the Mets.

The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander, who they signed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December.

The 40-year-old Verlander earned his 250th career victory on Sunday, and 61 of those came with Houston. He was first acquired from the Detroit Tigers during the 2017 season, when he helped pitch the Astros to a World Series title.

He won his third Cy Young Award and second World Series with Houston last season, then became a free agent.

The Astros have won the AL West in five of the past six seasons but currently trail the Texas Rangers by half a game.