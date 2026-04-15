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Tigers and rookie Kevin McGonigle agree to an 8-year, $150 million extension

  
Published April 15, 2026 12:08 PM

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to an eight-year, $150 million contract extension with rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle.

The deal begins next season and carries through 2034, covering his final five seasons of club control and his first three years he would have been eligible for free agency. The $150 million is guaranteed and the deal includes contract escalators for the final three seasons that could raise the value to a maximum of $160 million.

McGonigle will earn guaranteed salaries of $1 million in 2027, $7 million in 2028, $16 million in 2029, $21 million in 2030, $22 million in 2031 and $23 million in the 2032, 2033 and 2034 seasons.

The contract escalators could increase his 2032 maximum base salary to $25 million, his 2033 maximum to $26 million and his 2034 maximum to $28 million.

The deal includes a $14 million signing bonus and a $5 million bonus each time the contract is assigned to another major league team.

McGonigle, 21, had four hits in his major league debut, an 8-2 win at San Diego on March 26. He is hitting .311 with one homer and has a .417 on-base percentage. He has reached base in 13 consecutive starts and 15 of 16 games. He is one of only 10 players in the major leagues with more walks (11) than strikeouts (eight) among players with at least 11 walks.

The strong start has supported McGonigle’s preseason ranking as one of the game’s top prospects. He has started at third base and shortstop for the Tigers.

McGonigle was selected by the Tigers in the first round of the 2023 draft at No. 37 out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.