Procore Championship 2025 - Round Two
Procore Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Ben Griffin leads fellow Ryder Cupper Russell Henley, amateur Jackson Koivun in Napa
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman wins suspension appeal, reaches settlement with MLB to accept fine

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

Tigers’ Skubal leaves game against Marlins after experiencing left side tightness

  
Published September 12, 2025 10:53 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Detroit Tigers star left-hander Tarik Skubal left the club’s game against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning Friday night after experiencing tightness in his left side.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner — and favorite to repeat this year — allowed a leadoff single to Heriberto Hernández and then retired Eric Wagaman on a flyout to center field when he exited. Skubal is currently under evaluation.

After a recent stretch of dominant outings, Skubal struggled Friday, giving up four runs and four hits. Rookie Agustín Ramirez and Hernández hit solo homers off Skubal.

Skubal had allowed one earned run over his previous 27 1/3 innings and had thrown seven scoreless innings in each of his last two starts.

Tigers shortstop Javier Báez also left early, when he fouled off a pitch that struck near his left eye in the second inning.

Tarik Skubal