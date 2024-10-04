Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1prediction: Odds, expert picks, playoff history, news, betting trends, and stats

With a trip to the ALCS on the line, the Cleveland Guardians welcome the Detroit Tigers to Progressive Field early Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers arrive fresh off a 2-game sweep of the Houston Astros while the Guardians are the #2 seed in the American League having won 92 games and the AL Central division along the way.

The Tigers are led by Tarik Skubal who is certain to win the 2024 AL Cy Young award. After throwing a gem Tuesday in Game 1 of the Astros’ series, Skubal is expected to start Game 2. Would not be surprising to see Detroit use relievers to start multiple games in this series. Speaking of relievers, Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase is the closer for Cleveland. He is the premier closer in baseball. He leads a bullpen that ranks first in practically every category.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers vs. Guardians – Game 1

● Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

● Time: 1:08 PM ET

● Site: Progressive Fiel

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: TBS, TruTV

Game odds for Tigers vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:

● Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (+125), Cleveland Guardians (-150)

● Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-190), Guardians -1.5 (+155)

● Total: 7

Probable starting pitchers for Detroit @ Cleveland

● Saturday’s pitching matchup (October 5): Tyler Holton vs. Tanner Bibee

○ Tigers: Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA) has allowed 23 earned runs and 57 hits while striking out 77 over 94.1 innings. Holton made 2 appearances in the Wild Card series vs. Houston pitching 1.1 innings of shutout ball.

○ Guardians: Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) has allowed 67 earned runs and 150 hits while striking out 187 over 173.2 innings. This will be Bibee’s 1st playoff appearance.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers @ Guardians

This is the first postseason meeting between these AL Central rivals

The Tigers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Tigers have a winning record (16-10) on the road at divisional opponents this season

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last 5 matchups against AL Central teams

The Tigers’ bullpen has posted a 2.41 ERA over the past 30 days

The Guardians won the season series against the Tigers winning 7 of the 13 games. They were outscored by the Tigers, however, 60-50 in those 13 games.

Playoff History for Detroit and Cleveland

Tigers: Detroit upset the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round winning two straight in Space City. Prior to this season, the Tigers last qualified for the playoffs in 2014. They have won the World Series in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984.

Detroit upset the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round winning two straight in Space City. Prior to this season, the Tigers last qualified for the playoffs in 2014. They have won the World Series in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984. Guardians: Cleveland has an all-time record of 60-58. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times.

Cleveland has an all-time record of 60-58. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times. As mentioned previously, this is the 1st time these rivals have met in the playoffs.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 1 of the series between Detroit and Cleveland

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Tigers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Tigers on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7 Runs

