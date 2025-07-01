Twins bring Royce Lewis back from injured list to start series vs. Marlins

MIAMI — The Minnesota Twins reinstated third baseman Royce Lewis from the injured list after a 15-game absence because of a recurrence of the hamstring strain that delayed his season debut.

Lewis joined the Twins for the start of a three-game series at Miami. He hurt his left hamstring while running out a grounder in the ninth inning of a game on June 13, a less severe strain than the one he suffered late in spring training. That injury sidelined him for seven weeks, costing him the first 35 games of the season.

Lewis went 0 for 8 with one walk on a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

Lewis has played in only 182 regular-season games since making his major league debut in 2022, and this year has been the first time the interruption seems to have affected his production. Lewis is batting just .202 with a .585 OPS and two home runs in 30 games this season. He had 32 straight hitless at-bats from May 19 to June 3.

Right before his latest setback, though, he had just gotten in a rhythm by going 9 for 20 with a home run and four RBIs in his last six games. The Twins are 18-12 in games Lewis has played in this season, despite his struggle at the plate, and 22-32 without him.

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft was limited to 82 games last season by a severe quadriceps strain he suffered running the bases in the opener and later by a groin injury. The previous two years for Lewis were limited by recoveries from successive ACL surgeries.