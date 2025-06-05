 Skip navigation
Twins’ Pablo López expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder

  
Published June 5, 2025 12:52 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Minnesota Twins right-hander Pablo López is expected to be sidelined 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder.

The Twins said that López has a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle.

Lopez was the winning pitcher in a 10-3 victory over the Athletics, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings before leaving because of the shoulder problem.

The 29-year-old from Venezuela is 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 11 starts this season.