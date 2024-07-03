 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Mets’ Harrison Bader day to day with injury to neck and upper back area after crashing into wall
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympic squad
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/i53c0uypxnnnndbt3cm1
Ranking the Contenders: Five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr.
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_harmon_240702.jpg
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240702.jpg
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
nbc_roto_rfs_kylermurray_240702.jpg
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Twins’ Royce Lewis leaves game vs. Tigers with left groin tightness after 2-run double

  
Published July 3, 2024 12:01 AM
9XONjiPYtQqZBDUWTefJMARSluQzlOrY4lkrYmdxnvg_Royce_Lewis.jpg

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis was removed from Tuesday night’s game against Detroit with tightness in his left groin, and the oft-injured budding star groused afterward about his prognosis.

Lewis was replaced in the field for the top of the sixth inning. He had a two-run, two-out double in the third off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, when he jogged into second base and felt like he couldn’t even run at half-speed.

“He had to come out. He just wasn’t moving the way that he needs to move in the game, and it was just the smart thing to get him off the field,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins announced Lewis’ status as day to day, but after their 5-3 win, he said he was still experiencing tightness and expected to get an MRI for further assessment.

“Probably not very optimistic, to be honest with you,” Lewis said. “I’m praying, but it’s usually always horrible news. So we’ll see.”

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft can be forgiven for his pessimism. Lewis missed 58 games earlier this season with a partially torn quadriceps in his right leg. He previously underwent two reconstructive knee surgeries for torn ACLs in the same leg that waylaid the beginning of his career.

Lewis has 31 homers and 80 RBIs in 100 major league games, including the postseason.

“What I can control, I’m very happy about, but this is out of my control. I have no idea,” he said.