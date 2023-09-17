 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Gudaf Tsegay shatters 5000m world record at Pre Classic
Lasha Talakhadze
Lasha Talakhadze extends longest reign in history as world’s strongest man
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiesv2_230917.jpg
Ward-Prowse showcasing all-around game at West Ham
nbc_pl_lowedownv2_230917.jpg
Lowe Down: Is ten Hag feeling the ‘hot seat?’
nbc_pl_tactics_230917.jpg
How fullbacks should defend Doku, talented wingers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Gudaf Tsegay shatters 5000m world record at Pre Classic
Lasha Talakhadze
Lasha Talakhadze extends longest reign in history as world’s strongest man
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiesv2_230917.jpg
Ward-Prowse showcasing all-around game at West Ham
nbc_pl_lowedownv2_230917.jpg
Lowe Down: Is ten Hag feeling the ‘hot seat?’
nbc_pl_tactics_230917.jpg
How fullbacks should defend Doku, talented wingers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will not pitch again for Red Sox this season

  
Published September 17, 2023 04:28 PM
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Jun 4, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Corey Kluber (28) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (AP) Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber has ended his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment and will not pitch again this season for the Boston Red Sox.

The 37-year-old right-hander has not pitched for Boston since June 20 because of right shoulder inflammation. He had been scheduled to make a third rehab start for Triple-Worcester on Saturday.

Instead, manager Alex Cora said Kluber will continue his rehab at home.

Kluber started for Worcester on Sept. 12, allowing two hits and striking out two in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

With the Red Sox, Kluber went 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 15 games, including nine starts. He signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Boston in January, a deal that includes an $11 million club option for 2024.

Kluber went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021, including a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Texas. He pitched for Tampa Bay in 2022, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts.

A three-time All-Star, Kluber won his first Cy Young with Cleveland in 2014, going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA. He won the award again in 2017, finishing 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA.

A 13-year veteran who has also pitched for Texas, Kluber has a 116-77 record and a 3.44 ERA in 271 games, all but 11 as a starter.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb