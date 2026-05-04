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Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to have elbow surgery to remove loose bodies

  
Published May 4, 2026 03:04 PM
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DETROIT — Two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will have surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow after being scratched from his start against the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters the left-hander felt pain in his elbow less than a week after an injury scare against the Atlanta Braves. The 29-year-old — set to become a free agent next offseason — underwent tests that showed the loose bodies. The surgery hadn’t yet been scheduled.

There is no immediate timetable for his return.

Skubal initially felt pain in his elbow against the Braves but stayed in the game. He rubbed his left arm after a 2-2 pitch to Matt Olson, drawing a visit from the trainer and Hinch. Skubal threw one warmup pitch, decided he was OK and struck out the side to end his night.

He allowed five hits, fanned seven and didn’t walk anyone.