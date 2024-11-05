 Skip navigation
Wandy Peralta exercises option with Padres; Ha-Seong Kim declines

  
Published November 5, 2024 12:20 PM
Wandy Peralta

Jul 6, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the tenth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez/Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SAN ANTONIO — Left-hander Wandy Peralta exercised his $4.25 million option to remain with the San Diego Padres.

Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim declined his $8 million mutual option to become a free agent and will receive a $2 million buyout.

Peralta was guaranteed $16.5 million under what could be a four-year deal. He had a $3.35 million salary this year, and the deal includes player options for $4.45 million in both 2026 and 2027.

The 33-year-old had a 3.99 ERA in 46 relief appearances this year. He was sidelined between July 9 and Sept. 4 by a left adductor strain.

Kim tore the labrum in his right shoulder on Aug. 18 and needed season-ending surgery. He hit .233 with 11 homers and 22 stolen bases in the final season of a $28 million, four-year contract.