White Sox acquire left-hander Tyler Gilbert in a trade with the Phillies

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-hander Tyler Gilbert in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Chicago sent minor league right-hander Aaron Combs to Philadelphia for the 31-year-old Gilbert, who had a 3.24 ERA in six relief appearances with the Phillies last season.

Infielder Braden Shewmake was designated for assignment by the White Sox to make room on the team’s 40-man roster. The 27-year-old Shewmake, who was acquired in a trade with Atlanta in November 2023, batted .125 (8 for 64) in 29 games with Chicago last year.

Combs, 23, was selected by the White Sox in the eighth round of the 2024 amateur draft out of the University of Tennessee. He allowed two unearned runs in 7 2/3 innings over six relief appearances with Class A Kannapolis last season.

Gilbert was designated for assignment by Philadelphia after it acquired left-hander Jesús Luzardo in a trade with Miami on Dec. 22.

The 6-foot-3 Gilbert is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA in 34 career major league games, also playing for Arizona. He spent most of last season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 31 relief appearances.