Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
White Sox place INF Elvis Andrus on 10-day IL with oblique injury

  
Published May 13, 2023 05:27 PM
white sox andrus

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a strained left oblique.

The 34-year-old Andrus got hurt during his final at-bat in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Houston. He is batting .201 with a homer and 13 RBIs in 39 games this season.

There is no timetable for Andrus’ return.

“It’s even hard to evaluate that right now,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “You’ve got to wait a few days to see how it settles down and then see where he’s at. See how much pain there still is there and how he recovers. That’s going to be a slower process.”

Infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been sidelined by right shoulder inflammation.

Hanser Alberto is expected to get most of the time at second base while Andrus is out. Gonzalez also could fill in at the spot.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal was slated to return Saturday night against Houston, but he was scratched. He left Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Kansas City because of right hamstring tightness.

Grifol said Grandal is still feeling the injury “a little bit,” and the manager wanted to be cautious.

“Especially with the off day on Monday,” Grifol said. “We’ll reassess it tomorrow. If he can play tomorrow, I might put him in there. If not, we’ll give him the extra 48 hours so he can be ready to go on Tuesday.”

Infielder Jake Burger was back in the White Sox clubhouse after playing two games in a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte. Burger had been sidelined by a strained left oblique, but he could be activated as soon as Sunday.

“I think it’s probably been four days where I fully felt like I could do everything,” Burger said. “Obviously progressed quicker than I felt like it was going to. I’m just happy to feel back to myself.”